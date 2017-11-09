Transform your kitchen or bath without the mess

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) If you’re thinking of redoing your kitchen or bathroom surfaces, but don’t want your home to be turned into a messy construction zone, you should know, that doesn’t have to be the case. Greg DeWitt is the owner of Granite Transformations and he joined eightWest to talk about the options homeowners have. It’s easy to transform your space and get it done in just one day. Their products fit over your existing countertops and are scratch and heat-resistant. Countertops are available in quartz, recycled glass, mosaic tile and granite.

Granite Transformations offers free in-home design consultations. There’s a lifetime warranty on the products they install in your home.

Granite Transformations

4275 White Street S.W.

Grandville

1-855-833-6776

Get a FREE design consultation

