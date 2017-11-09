Wolverine: PFAS detected up and down Rogue River

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Wolverine Worldwide said it found high levels of the former 3M Scotchgard chemical PFAS on its former tannery site and lower levels up and down the Rogue River.

In one monitoring well on the former tannery in Rockford, tests detected 490,000 parts per trillion of PFAS, a chemical now considered a likely carcinogen. The Environmental Protection Agency has set an advisory limit of 70 parts per trillion for drinking water.

The company also said it found PFAS in sediment at the bottom of Rum Creek and the Rogue River, with one sample up to 12,400 parts per trillion. Wolverine also reported PFAS in surface water at five spots north and south on the Rogue River.

The surface water levels ranged from 6.2 parts per trillion north of the tannery to 16.4 parts per trillion where the Rogue flows into the Grand River south of Rockford near West River Drive.

In a news release from Wolverine, the company said the results show there’s no risk to the public because the Rogue River and Rum Creek are not sources for drinking water. An expert cited by Wolverine also said the results show no health risk to people having contact with the water.

“Swimming, kayaking, or other recreational contact with Rum Creek or the Rogue River does not present a health risk to individuals,” said Dr. Janet Anderson, a toxicologist and PFOA/PFOS expert at Integral Consulting. “These recreational activities, including any incidental consumption of water, would not increase anyone’s health risk.”

Wolverine’s news release did not address fishing on the Rogue. However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an advisory to not eat sucker fish from the Rogue River after testing in 2013 revealed PFAS in the fish.

Wolverine had said it didn’t learn until recently that 3M used PFAS in Scotchgard it used to treat shoes.

Target 8 revealed last week, however, that 3M notified Wolverine in 1999 about potential environmental and health hazards of PFAS. Three years later, 3M changed the Scotchgard formula.

PFAS is now considered a likely carcinogen and has been linked to other illnesses.

Wolverine also dumped sludge from the tannery at several sites, including House Street NE in Belmont, where tests have found high levels of PFAS in the wells of neighboring homes.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

