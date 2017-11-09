Wyoming police seek tips in armed grocery store robbery

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police hope newly released surveillance photos and vigilant community members will lead them to the masked man who robbed a neighborhood grocery store at gunpoint.

Officers say around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday night, the masked suspect walked into Clyde Park Foods, located at 4227 Clyde Park Ave. SW, jumped the service counter and demanded money.

Police say the man was last seen heading west from the building with an undisclosed amount of stolen cash.

Police K-9s tried to track the suspect, to no avail.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s who is between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black mask, black winter hate, white gloves, dark colored pants and a dark colored pea coat-type jacket. He was carrying a black full-frame semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

