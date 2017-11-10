1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Muskegon Co.

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Muskegon County Thursday night.

It happened a short time after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of White Road and Park Street in Egelston Township, east of Muskegon, according to a Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies say a Ford Explorer was heading east on White Road when the driver missed a turn, went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 35-year-old Robert Larry Benninger II of Muskegon, was thrown from the vehicle. After attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

