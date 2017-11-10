42 years later: Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald remembered

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday marks 42 years from one of the most famous deadly Great Lakes shipwrecks: the sinking of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald.
>>Photos: The SS Edmund Fitzgerald – from inception to sinking
SS Edmund Fitzgerald: From inception to sinking
SS Edmund Fitzgerald: From inception to sinking x
Latest Galleries
-
SS Edmund Fitzgerald: From inception to sinking
-
Face transplant recipient meets donor’s family
-
Allegan County police chase and crash
-
Deadly Montcalm County buggy crash
-
Women, dogs rescued from sea
-
Deadly Caledonia Township crash
-
GRAM exhibition for ArtPrize Nine
-
Where Chance Powell lived
-
Boys donate to Degage Ministries
-
High waves on Lake Michigan – Aug. 4, 2017
In 1958, it cost $8 million to build the freighter, which was the largest vessel on the Great Lakes until 1971. It was carrying 26,116 tons of taconite pellets when it went down Nov. 10, 1975 in Lake Superior, 17 miles from Whitefish Point. All 29 crewmen aboard died.
The sinking spawned a well-known song by Gordon Lightfoot, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”
Every year on this grim anniversary, the Shipwreck Museum at Whitefish Point holds a service to honor the lives lost on the Edmund Fitzgerald. A bell tolls 29 times for each life lost during the disaster.
Approximately 240 ships have sunk in the Whitefish Point area since the first recorded sinking in 1816, according to Bill’s Blog.
—-
Online: