AAA: W. MI counties rank high for deer crashes





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — AAA says more than 1,000 people were hurt in crashes involving deer in Michigan last year. Kent County had the second most deer involved crashes in the state.

There were 46,860 crashes involving deer in Michigan in 2016 which was a decrease from the year prior. AAA reports 14 deaths caused by deer-related crashes that same year, of which 64 percent involved a motorcycle. Across the state, 1,132 people were hurt in crashes involving.

It’s a serious and common issue.

Ottawa and Calhoun counties also made AAA’s top ten counties for deer-vehicle crashes.

Ottawa County dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that they have seen a spike in deer crash calls in the last few days.

Here are some tips from AAA:

If you see one deer, slow down. There may be more.

If you can’t avoid the crash, do not swerve. Brake firmly, grasp the steering wheel, stay in your lane and bring your car to a controlled stop.

