“Annie” at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The timeless musical, Annie, is coming to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. Today eightWest got a chance to talk to some of the actors bringing this performance to West Michigan.



Tickets are $18-37 Give Thanks Special: On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Day performances will be discounted: $15 for students and $27 for adults. SCHEDULE Nov 17 – Dec 17 Wednesday through Saturday-7:30 pm

Saturday and Sunday Matinees-2:00 pm

*NOTE: Saturday, 11/18 will not have a matinee performance LEARN MORE: http://www.grct.org/events/annie/

