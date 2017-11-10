“Annie” at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The timeless musical, Annie, is coming to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. Today eightWest got a chance to talk to some of the actors bringing this performance to West Michigan.
Tickets are $18-37
Give Thanks Special: On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Day performances will be discounted: $15 for students and $27 for adults.
SCHEDULE
Nov 17 – Dec 17
- Wednesday through Saturday-7:30 pm
- Saturday and Sunday Matinees-2:00 pm
- *NOTE: Saturday, 11/18 will not have a matinee performance
LEARN MORE: http://www.grct.org/events/annie/