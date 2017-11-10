BCPD investigating attempted abduction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are investigating an attempted abduction that occurred Friday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Winter Street in Battle Creek, police said.

In a release, Battle Creek Police Department said officers met with a 10-year-old boy, who said he was in his backyard when approached by an unknown male in a ski mask.

Police said the boy told them the male grabbed him by the arm, and the boy bit the suspect in the hand. After biting the suspect, he ran to the neighbor’s house for help and the suspect ran south through the yards, police said.

The only description police were able to give was that the suspect was a male dressed in dark clothing and a ski mask.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCPD at 269.966.3305 or Silent Observer 269.964.3888.

