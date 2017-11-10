Boy, 4, shot in Kalamazoo murder-suicide dies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – A 4-year-old boy who was shot during a suspected murder-suicide shooting that killed his parents has died, police say.

Nicholas Jeffery Mitchell died from his injuries late Thursday night, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

The shooting happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday when the boy’s father, 40-year-old Nicholas Allen Mitchell, came to a house in the 100 block of Emerson Street near Burdick Street.

The mother of 25-year-old Julina Gale Gibson said Nicholas Allen Mitchell killed her daughter and shot her grandson in the head in an instant outside their home. Police say investigators believe Nicholas Allen Mitchell then turned the gun on himself. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Gibson’s mom said Nicholas Allen Mitchell and her daughter had been arguing about visitation of their son.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observed at 269.343.2100.

