Deputies: Alcohol, road conditions factors in deadly crash

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and two were injured in a rollover crash near Cedar Springs Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Northland Drive and 18 Mile Road in Nelson Township, according to a Kent County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies say the vehicle was heading southbound on Northland Drive when it went off the road and rolled over multiple times into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Patrick Todd Brecken of Comstock Park, was ejected and died on scene. Two passengers, ages 17 and 15, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the release said.

Investigators say they believe alcohol and poor road conditions were factors in the crash.

