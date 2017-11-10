Donate to an Angel Tree Today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – WOOD TV8 is teaming up with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Toy Drive, which kicks off Today and runs through December 22nd.

The goal of the campaign is to provide gifts to 25,000 children who might otherwise not receive one, and to bring joy to them this holiday season.

Anyone can donate, and it only takes a few steps. Find an Angel Tree near you and take a tag. The tag represents a child or teenager in need, and allows you to buy an appropriate gift. Simply return the unwrapped gift to any participating Angel Tree, and help make a child’s holiday season a little brighter.

If you would like to help out more, Angel Tree is in need of many volunteers during toy distribution. Volunteering is another great way to positively impact a child this season!

By giving to an Angel Tree this Christmas, you can help a child to experience the joy of the holiday season.

