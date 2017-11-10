Football Frenzy: Regional titles on the line

Related Coverage Frenzy preview: Belding hopes to continue magical season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A win this week will earn high school football teams a regional title and put them tantalizingly close to a chance at a state championship.

The Football Frenzy crews will be at these regional final games Friday:

Division 2: Forest Hills Central versus Traverse City Central

Division 3: Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. East Lansing

Division 4: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Belding

Division 5: Portland vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic

Division 7: Cassopolis vs. Saugatuck

You'll also get a bonus Frenzy this week on Saturday as more regional games are held.

You’ll also get a bonus Frenzy this week on Saturday as more regional games are held.

Winners advance to state semifinals, set for Nov. 18. State finals are scheduled for Nov. 24 and 25 at Ford Field in Detroit.

