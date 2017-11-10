How to give back this holiday season in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday season can be tough for families facing economic hardships, but here in West Michigan there’s something you can do to help. Here to tell us more are Eva Aguirre Cooper and Major Norman Grainger. Our Angel Tree campaign kicks off today along with the Salvation Army‘s Red Kettle campaign.

The goal of the toy drive is to reach 25,000 local children by collecting toys to brighten their holiday season.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Donate Toys

November 10 through December 22, participating locations will display a holiday tree decorated with Angel Tree tags that represent a child or teenager who might not otherwise receive any gifts this holiday season. Take a tag and return an unwrapped gift to the Angel Tree site.

