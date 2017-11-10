Photos: Art Van Wonderland 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Art Van kicked off the winter season Thursday by flipping the switch on thousands of holiday lights at its 28th Street SE store.
The sixth annual Wonderland event kicks off the furniture retailers Spread the Warmth campaign to collect winter clothing for neighbors in need. Donors can drop off items at any Art Van store through Dec. 1 or during the Art Van Santa Parade presented by the Grand Rapids Jaycees on Nov. 18.