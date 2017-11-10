Prevent Carbon Monoxide build up in your home

The best defense against CO poisoning is to install an Underwriters Laboratory-approved, audible carbon monoxide alarm in a central location outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. CO alarms are often combined with smoke alarms and can be purchased at hardware and grocery stores. Get one with a battery.

What should a customer do if they suspect CO poisoning?

1. Leave the area immediately!

2. Dial 911 for immediate assistance from the fire department or an ambulance.

800.477.4747 3. Notify DTE Energy at

Other tips include: