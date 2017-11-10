GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Carbon Monoxide alarms are common in houses… you might even have one in your house! But do you know why it’s important to prevent carbon monoxide build up in your home? Here to help educate us are Scotty Kehoe and Chris Keskitalo from DTE Energy.
>>> Take a look in the video above.
The best defense against CO poisoning is to install an Underwriters Laboratory-approved, audible carbon monoxide alarm in a central location outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. CO alarms are often combined with smoke alarms and can be purchased at hardware and grocery stores. Get one with a battery.
What should a customer do if they suspect CO poisoning?
1. Leave the area immediately!
2. Dial 911 for immediate assistance from the fire department or an ambulance.
3. Notify DTE Energy at 800.477.4747
Other tips include:
- Inspecting your furnace annually, with regular tune-ups performed by a qualified service professional.
- Changing or cleaning furnace air filters at least once every month (more if pets are present) during the heating season.
- Regularly inspecting your chimney and vent pipes to be sure they are free of obstructions like leaves and nests
- Yearly inspection of your gas appliances to be sure they are operating and venting properly.
- Installing generators at least 25 feet from an enclosed area and away from doors, windows and fresh air intakes. Never use a generator in a basement, enclosed garage or near air intake pipes.
- Avoiding the use of gas stoves or charcoal grills to heat a building. Never leave a supplemental heater or fireplace unattended.
- If your CO alarm has a conventional battery, change it annually.
- Also, follow the manufacturer’s recommendation for replacing your CO alarm.