Richard Engels Jewelers closing after more than 75 years

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — After more than seven decades of helping West Michigan celebrate weddings, births and other milestones, a family owned jewelry store is closing its doors for good in Grandville.

Richard Engels Jewelers posted the announcement Thursday on Facebook.

“I now realize, it’s time… time to bring this journey to an end. It is with great joy and at the same time sadness that I announce Richard Engels Jewelers is closing our doors and going out of business,” the post reads.

The business at 4031 Chicago Drive SW is holding a going out of business sale until its entire inventory is gone.

Richard Engels Jewelers is named after the man who started the business with his brother in 1930. It is now run by the founder’s son, Dennis Engels.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

