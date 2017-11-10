Salvation Army Red Kettle kicks off





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle fundraising drive commenced Friday in West Michigan, with pomp and holiday spirit.

The kickoff event was held at the Knapp’s Crossing D&W store, where the Salvation Army of West Michigan/Northern Indiana announced its fundraising goal of $1.65 million.

Donations to the Red Kettle campaign help the Salvation Army continue its programs throughout the year, including food assistance, utility assistance and drug and alcohol rehabilitation services.

Red Kettles can be found at 60 locations across Kent County, but donations are also accepted online through the Salvation Army’s website.

Listen for that familiar bell to donate to the Salvation Army.

