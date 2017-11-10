Veteran, 102, speaks to students during Veterans Day assembly

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A 102-year-old U.S. Navy veteran shared stories of his service with students at West Ottawa High School Friday.

Fred Winter, who served in War World II, joined dozens of veterans for the school’s annual Veterans Day assembly. He told 24 Hour News 8 that he joined the Navy in 1933.

Winter, a Scranton, Pennsylvania native, revealed that most of his peers became miners in that area. He saw a lot of miners dying from black lung before the age of 50. Now, he thanks the Navy for saving his life.

The Navy veteran said that it was a pleasure to feel so much support from the students and community. He hopes the Veterans Day tradition continue to thrive.

“Let it never die because a lot of veterans sacrificed their lives and it’s pretty rough out there,” he said.

