WMU advances to MAC Tournament finals





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan men’s soccer is having a historic season on the field.

The Broncos won the program’s first ever regular season Mid-American Conference championship this year. On Thursday, the team advanced to the finals of the MAC Tournament taking place at the WMU soccer complex in Kalamazoo.

WMU took on West Virginia Thursday in Kalamazoo, and were able to come out on top after some hostile play and a late goal from Jay McIntosh.

During the team’s successful 2017 campaign, the Broncos had eight players make an All-MAC team, five of which were named to the first team. WMU also took home MAC player and coach of the year honors.

The Broncos will take on the Akron Zips at 1 p.m. Sunday in Kalamazoo.

