WOOD TV8 to take part in Kalamazoo Holiday Parade





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The 56th annual Kalamazoo Holiday Parade marks the start of the holiday season Saturday.

This year close to 90 parade units will take part, which starts at 11 a.m. and wraps around downtown. To help kick off the holiday season, the WOOD TV8 Daybreak crew will be taking part in the parade.

More information on the route and road closures can be found here.

After the parade be sure to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer at WOOD TV8’s downtown Kalamazoo studio in the Comerica building across from Bronson Park. They’ll be hanging out from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Several other events will be happening during the Holiday Parade Post Party, which are listed on Downtown Kalamazoo’s Facebook page.

