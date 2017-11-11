2017 Veterans Day events in West Michigan

Related Coverage 2017 Veterans Day deals in West Michigan





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday is Veterans Day, and several events will be held across West Michigan to honor those who have or are serving in the military.

Below is a list of the events happening Saturday. If you know of an event that is not listed, email ReportIt@woodtv.com with a link that confirms the event.

Allegan County:

Plainwell Veterans Day observation | Greater Plainwell Memorial in Sherwood Park, Plainwell | 11 a.m.

Otsego Veterans Day ceremony | Otsego VFW Post 3030 | 11 a.m.

Veterans Day ceremony | Veterans Memorial Park, Allegan | 11 a.m.

Barry County:

Freeport Veterans Day community-wide potluck | Freeport Community Center | 6:30 p.m.

Calhoun County:

Ruck March | Starts at Firekeepers Casino, ends at Dark Horse Brewing Co. | 9 a.m. | Public encouraged to gather at Brooks Memorial Fountain at 11:15 in Marshall to show support.

Kalamazoo County:

Kalamazoo County Veterans Day ceremony | Rose Park Veterans Memorial (Kalamazoo Avenue at King Highway) | 2 p.m.

Kalamazoo Wings Military Appreciation Night | Wings Event Center | Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Veterans Day Luminaria | Bronson Park | Dusk – 11 p.m.

Kent County

Grand Rapids Veterans Day Parade | Parade lines up at Lyon Street and will travel south on Monroe Avenue. It will go around Rosa Parks Circle and through the city, ending at Veterans Memorial Park | 11 a.m.

Sparta Community Celebration: Honoring Our Veterans | Sparta High School | 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Veterans Day Salute | American Legion Post 179, Grand Rapids | 7:00 a.m – 11:30 p.m.

Muskegon County

Veterans Day ceremony | Causeway Veterans Memorial Park, Muskegon | 11 a.m.

Alice Kratz stopped by Daybreak to talk about her campaign to have the State of Michigan recognize at Vietnam Veterans Day. Click on the video above to watch that interview.

