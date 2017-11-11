Car hauler stolen from Kzoo, police seeking suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a robbery at a car rental business in Kalamazoo.

It happened at 8:51 a.m. Saturday at Ed’s Basic Car Rental located at 2460 S Sprinkle Rd. in Kalamazoo, police said.

The suspects took off with a 12-foot flatbed car hauler that has a double axle and is aluminum grey, police said. The trailer has an Oklahoma license plate with a 2525L0 number.

Police said the suspects are two white males and a white female driving a blue, mid 1990s Buick LeSabre, which was last seen leaving westbound on Miller Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

