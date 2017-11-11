Crash involving Ottawa Co. cruiser closes road

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A collision involving an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office cruiser has shut down an intersection.

It happened around 5:38 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 112th Avenue and E Lakewood Boulevard in Holland Township, Ottawa County dispatchers said.

One person involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Details on injuries sustained or the cause of the crash were not immediately available, dispatchers said.

The intersection will be closed while crews work the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

