Deputies: Man critically injured in crash on I-94

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies say a man was critically injured in a crash on I-94 early Saturday.

It happened at 12:34 on eastbound I-94 near the 83 mile marker, which is west of the 35th Street exit.

Deputies say a 23-year-old man from Battle Creek was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when his vehicle struck the back of a semi truck. His vehicle then spun into the retaining wall.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, deputies say.

Deputies say the driver of the semi was not injured.

According to MDOT, eastbound I-94 was closed because of the crash but has since reopened.

Authorities say speed was a factor in the crash.

