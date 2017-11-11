Football Frenzy: More regional finals today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Regional final matchups mean you get an extra dose of the Football Frenzy this week.

The Frenzy crews will be at these games today:

Division 1

West Ottawa vs. Clarkston

Division 3

Muskegon vs. DeWitt (at Grand Haven)

Division 4

Edwardsburg vs. Lansing Sexton

Division 5

Saginaw Swan Valley vs. Muskegon Oakridge

Division 6:

Montague vs. Ithaca

Watervliet vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

Division 8

Mendon vs. Climax-Scotts

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m. for the Frenzy. Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

There were several other regional finals Friday. Winners advance to state semifinals, set for Nov. 18. State finals are scheduled for Nov. 24 and 25 at Ford Field in Detroit.

