GRPD searching for armed robbery suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Grand Rapids business Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Tim Horton’s located at 900 W Fulton in Grand Rapids, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set male wearing a red mask and grey sweater. Police said the suspect was seen with a silver handgun.

The suspect didn’t take anything during the incident, and was scared off by the alarm and fled southbound on Deloney Avenue, police said.

There were no injuries in the incident.

