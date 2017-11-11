Line issue knocks out power to thousands in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 5,500 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo are without power Saturday afternoon.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the outages were reported around 1:05 p.m. Saturday. The outage affects customers in the area of Westnedge Avenue and Portage Street, between Kilgore Road and Crosstown Parkway.

Consumers Energy says an issue with one of their large electrical lines caused the outage, but it is not known what caused the issue.

Crews are on scene investigating, and Consumers Energy estimates power will be back on by 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

