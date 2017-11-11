No. 21 Michigan dominates Maryland in 1st half in win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Brandon Peters threw two touchdown passes, Chris Evans ran for two scores and No. 21 Michigan dominated Maryland in the first half in a 35-10 victory Saturday.

The Wolverines (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) have won three straight. The Terrapins (4-6, 2-5) have lost five of six.

Before the second quarter was halfway over, Michigan had a 28-0 lead thanks to Peters’ passing and some madcap miscues by Maryland.

Peters threw touchdown passes of 33 yards to Zach Gentry and 3 yards to Sean McKeon. Henry Poggi and Evans ran for scores. Evans, who scored from a yard out in the second quarter, added a 17-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

The Terrapins started their fourth quarterback of the season, Ryan Brand, but unlike the previous three, couldn’t come close to engineering a win. Brand was 16 for 35 for 136 yards.

In one particularly embarrassing sequence, Lorenzo Harrison badly overthrew Brand with lots of running room ahead of the quarterback, and three plays later, caught a pass from Brand and managed to lose 14 yards.

Trailing 14-0, Maryland tried a fake punt from its own 30. After Jaquille Veii gained just 3 yards and turned the ball over to Michigan, the Wolverines immediately scored on the 33-yard pass from Peters to Gentry.

After a 29-yard pass to Taivon Jacobs was overturned by replay, Michigan blocked Wade Lees’ punt. Two plays later, Peters hit McKeon for a 3-yard pass, and the Wolverines’ lead was 28-0 with 8:21 to play in the first half.

In the second half, Maryland scored on a 20-yard field goal by Henry Darmstadter and a 10-yard pass from Brand to Jacobs.

THE TAKEAWAY:

Michigan: This lopsided victory should thrust Michigan into the Top 20 and provide added momentum for their final two games against Wisconsin and Ohio State. The Wolverines haven’t had much luck against the top teams in the Big Ten, but they still have more than enough talent to beat the lesser teams in the conference.

Maryland: This loss means that the Terrapins would have to win their final two games — both against ranked teams, Michigan State and Penn State — to be guaranteed a bowl appearance and a chance at their first winning season since 2014.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines hope to make a statement on road against the No. 8 Badgers, who were unbeaten heading into Saturday’s game against Iowa.

Maryland: The Terrapins wrap up their road schedule at Michigan State, ranked 13th before Saturday’s 48-3 loss to Ohio State.

