Photos: 2017 Kalamazoo Holiday Parade

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The 56th annual Kalamazoo Holiday Parade made its way through downtown Kalamazoo Saturday morning.

24 Hour News 8 took part in the event, throwing a holiday celebration after the parade at the Kalamazoo studio.

Here are some photos from the event:

2017 Kalamazoo Holiday Parade