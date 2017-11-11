Photos: The Mane Event 2017

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids’ best salons and hair stylists. This year’s theme was Vintage Hollywood.

The Mane Event 2017