Photos: The Mane Event 2017

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids' best salons and hair stylists. This year's theme was Vintage Hollywood. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)