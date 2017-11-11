Photos: The Mane Event 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mane Event is an outrageous hair design battle and showcase, featuring Grand Rapids’ best salons and hair stylists. This year’s theme was Vintage Hollywood.
The Mane Event 2017
The Mane Event 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
SS Edmund Fitzgerald: From inception to sinking
-
Face transplant recipient meets donor’s family
-
Allegan County police chase and crash
-
Deadly Montcalm County buggy crash
-
Women, dogs rescued from sea
-
Deadly Caledonia Township crash
-
GRAM exhibition for ArtPrize Nine
-
Where Chance Powell lived
-
Boys donate to Degage Ministries
-
High waves on Lake Michigan – Aug. 4, 2017