Police: Man, 42, hospitalized after Kzoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a man was hospitalized after he was shot early Saturday.

It happened at 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

Police when they arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to Bronson hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Authorities continue to investigate, but do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

