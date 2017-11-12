Authorities investigating 3rd suspicious fire at BC home

Related Coverage Authorities investigating suspicious BC house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — For the third time in as many months, authorities are investigating a suspicious fire at a home in Battle Creek.

It happened at 8:58 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of W. Fountain Street.

Authorities say when crews arrived, they found that the back of the home was on fire and had spread into the back bathroom and attic. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Crews say there were people inside the home when the fire was reported, but no one was injured in the fire.

Authorities have investigated two other fires at the home in the past two months.. The first fire happened on Sept. 15, and the second was on Oct. 16. Authorities say those fires are considered suspicious as well.

Battle Creek police and the fire marshal are investigating.

