GRPD searching for missing man, 67

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police say 67-year-old Gordon Yaeger was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott at 11 Monroe Avenue Northwest. Authorities say he was attending a wedding reception and was brought back to the hotel to go to bed. Family returned at 11 p.m., and Yaeger was no longer in the hotel room.

Authorities say Yaeger suffers from mild dementia, and does not have his wallet or cell phone with him.

Yaeger is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray suit, but police say he may have changed into a gray jacket, jeans and red shirt. Police say he also may be carrying a red duffle bag.

Anyone with information on Gordon Yaeger’s whereabouts is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

