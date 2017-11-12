Lawsuit seeks new recourse against for-profit college fraud

Related Coverage AP learns DeVos may only partly wipe away some student loans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two women who claim they were defrauded by a for-profit college are suing the Education Department and a private loan servicer.

Their attorneys say the case could provide a new legal remedy for tens of thousands of students frustrated with the department’s inaction on claims seeking loan forgiveness.

The lawsuit, filed Sunday in federal court in New York, comes as the department begins work this week rewriting Obama administration rules.

Those rules were designed to boost protections for students defrauded by their schools.

Tina Carr and Yvette Colon had attended Sanford-Brown Institute, a for-profit college in New York. They are seeking to have their student loans erased, citing federal and state law that prohibits fraud. Previous lawsuits invoked the department’s own regulations in their search for loan relief.

