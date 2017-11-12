To The Point: Reps. Leonard, Elder





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With less than a year to go, candidates to be Michigan’s Attorney General are still emerging.

One of the most recent candidates is Republican Speaker of the House Tom Leonard.

“I love fighting for people. I have done this my entire professional career. I was a prosecutor for three years in Genesee County, specifically in the city of Flint,” he said. “I spent two years in the Attorney General’s office and this is a passion of mine. It has been a passion of mine to be in law enforcement for some time. Ever since I was a prosecutor for Genesee County.”

Democratic Rep. Brian Elder also joins political reporter Rick Albin to discuss an inequity in how people are paid and concerns over the way funds are distributed.

Hear more from Elder and Leonard on this Nov. 12, 2017 edition of “To The Point.”

