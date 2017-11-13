2017 Art Van Santa Parade and new photo contest element

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Santa Claus is coming to town! The 98th annual Art Van Santa Parade is this weekend and there’s still time to sign up to volunteer and be part of the holiday tradition. Here to tell us more is Janet Madendorp of the Grand Rapids Jaycees.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

They need volunteers for staging, parade marshalls, and banner carriers. Volunteer sign up information go to Facebook page: ArtVanSantaParadeGRJC.

This year there is a photo contest being held the day of the parade. So take a photo of the parade and upload it to Facebook and Instagram with hashtag #ArtVanSantaParade. The best photo will be determined by the Santa Parade Committee and receive a $500 Art Van gift card.

They are also asking for your donation to help others. As part of this year’s Art Van Santa Parade, Heart of West Michigan United Way, in partnership with the Grand Rapids Jaycees and Two Men and a Truck, will be collecting mittens and other new and gently used winter wear from individuals lining the parade route as part of the “Spread the Warmth” campaign. The initiative kicks off on November 9 and runs through December 1, and cold weather clothing items can also be dropped off at Art Van Furniture’s seven West Michigan locations in Alpine, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Holland, Kalamazoo, and Muskegon as well as Habitat Restore in Wyoming, Hudsonville, and Comstock Park. More information can be found at www.hwuw.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

