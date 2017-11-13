EB 68th St. closed near Cutlerville due to deadly crash

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are responding to a deadly three-vehicle crash on 68th Street in Gaines Township Monday morning.

Eastbound 68th Street is closed between East Paris and Patterson avenues while authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

According to a Dutton Fire Department post on Facebook, at least one person was killed. It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

