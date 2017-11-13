A safe way to take care of your nagging pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re dealing with chronic back pain, an injury that occurred while running, or a nagging pain that came out of nowhere, there’s a safe and effective way to treat all these issues, and it’s physical therapy. Today we’re talking to Gina and Julie from Northern Physical Therapy and they’re going to share some of the benefits that physical therapy can provide to people of all ages and medical conditions.

Physical therapy is a safe and effective way to treat injury or pain, reduces chance for surgery, reduces healthcare costs, reduces need for RX. Primary care doctors often refer patients to physical therapy at the first sign of a problem because it’s considered a safe, natural, and effective approach to managing pain.

Therapeutic exercises and treatment will restore muscle and joint function. Their techniques prevent pain from recurring in the future. Through specialized stretching and strengthening exercises Northern Physical Therapy can restore mobility so walking, moving, standing are easier and safer.

