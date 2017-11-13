“Dragons, Unicorns, and Mermaids” now open at Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Strange and wonderful creatures have arrived in West Michigan…”Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids” is now open at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, and Christie Bender is here to help us preview the exhibit.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Explore the various Mythic Creatures of the world. Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids features models and replicas of preserved specimens as well as cast fossils of prehistoric animals to investigate how they could have, through misidentification, speculation, fear, or imagination, inspired the development of some legendary creatures. Visitors will discover how narwhal tusks from the North Sea, introduced to continental Europe by Scandinavian traders, lent credence to the centuries-old belief in the unicorn.

Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids is great for all ages.

LEARN MORE: http://www.grpm.org/

