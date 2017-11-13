Driver who hit, dragged teen in Holland gets jail

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver who hit a fellow teen with her car after a fight in Holland will spend months in jail.

A judge Monday sentenced Marie Sims to 90 days in the Ottawa County jail for the May incident that seriously injured 16-year-old Kalina Sin.

Sin was hit and dragged about 75 feet outside Whispering Pines apartments, off 136th Avenue in Holland Township. Sims, then 17, was arrested a short time later at a party about two miles away.

Sims last month pleaded no contest to reckless driving causing serious impairment as part of a plea deal a day before her trial.

As part of her sentence, Sims will serve three years of probation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

