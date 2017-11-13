eightWest viewers: win a birthday party package in Grand Haven, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re a couple weeks into November… how about planning a fun getaway, or holiday outing, to enjoy one of West Michigan’s most loved places?

And by that, we’re referring to our lakeshore! Grand Haven is one of our favorite spots, and we know we’re not alone. It’s a place that takes on a whole new identity during the winter months. It’s beautiful, and really cozy as well!

Today we’re taking you to an affordable spot for a getaway, with fun perks like a heated pool and jacuzzi tubs in the rooms. Best Western Beacon Inn.

This hotel is in a fantastic location… close to everything.

And you know, this year Grand Haven was named the Happiest Seaside Town in America!

The Best Western Beacon Inn wants to give a lucky eightWest viewer that experience too, so they’re holding a contest on their website giving away birthday party package. all you have to do is send them a message on facebook, saying you saw this on eightWest, and you’ll be entered to win!

You have until Wednesday at 9am to do that!

The Best Western Beacon Inn is located on South Beacon Boulevard in Grand Haven.

Facebook link – https://www.facebook.com/BestWesternBeaconInn/?ref=br_rs

Best Western Beacon Inn

1525 S.Beacon Blvd – Grand Haven

(616) 842-4720

