GR reveals 11-point plan to ensure affordable housing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is revealing an 11-point plan to ensure access to affordable housing within the city.

The blueprint is part of a yearslong effort by the community to address concerns that economic growth and prosperity in Grand Rapids is driving up housing costs and forcing some low income residents out of their homes.

>>PDF: Housing Now initiative

The “Housing Now” initiative created by the city’s housing advisory committee would amend both policy and city ordinances. The plan includes improving home ownership incentives, creating incentives for small scale housing developments, and proposed incentives that would allow more residents to live in a given development.

Grand Rapids City Manager Greg Sundstrom will share the recommendations with city commissioners during their meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Commissioners are expected to begin discussing the initiative during their Nov. 28 work session.

