Grand Rapids Twp. rep announces run for MI Senate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A familiar face in the Grand Rapids area is running for Michigan’s Senate.

Monday morning, State Rep. Chris Afendoulis, R – Grand Rapids Township, announced his bid to succeed Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, who is term-limited.

Afendoulis switches his state rep badge to “candidate for state senate” pic.twitter.com/h55gGqHB7r — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) November 13, 2017

Hildenbrand represents the 29th District, which includes Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Lowell and a few other townships in the area.

Afendoulis talked about his experience as a certified public accountant, a former treasurer of Grand Rapids Township, and his work as a state representative as he made the announcement outside his family’s Grand Rapids business.

He told 24 Hour News 8 that financial stability and preparing young people for the job market are two of his main focuses.

“So many baby boomers are returning every single day. There’s really a shortage of people to fill these jobs,” Afendoulis said. “It’s really incumbent upon the state to try and just have educational outcomes and programs that will support people getting into really good jobs.”

Afendoulis said he takes a fact-based approach to voting and hopes to use that judgement to serve the people of the 29th District.

