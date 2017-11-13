Mercantile Bank Gives Back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Help decided the winner of the Mercantile Bank’s Giving Together program and vote for your favorite health and human services organization.

Community is at the core of Mercantile Bank, and that’s why they give back to the community through the Giving Together Program.

The first-place organization with receive a $5,000 donation, with $1,500 to second-place and $500 to third. The top three are decided after this week long public voting period via the Mercantile Bank Facebook page.

Congratulations to our Giving Together finalists! Voting will take place from November 13-20 and winners will be announced on Monday, November 20.

The finalists are:

After 26 Project

Alano Club of Kent County “The North Club”

Angels of Action

Autism Family Network

CAN Council Great Lakes Bay Region

Ele’s Place – Grand Rapids

Feeding America West Michigan

Foster Closet of Michigan – Isabella County Branch

God’s Helping Hands of Mecosta County, Michigan

Greater Michigan MDA

Green Gables Haven

Hispanic Center of Western Michigan

Holland Free Health Clinic

IKUS Life Enrichment Services

John H. Goodrow Fund

Ogemaw Hills Free Clinic

Project Christmas

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children

We Care Shop

Women’s Resource Center of MidMichigan

Vote for the finalists here

One of the program’s most recent winner is Beautiful You, a nonprofit organization started by Profile Salon. The organization aims to provide complimentary services and comfort to women undergoing chemo and radiation.

Mercantile Bank is Michigan’s third largest bank, and are committed to serving their community and customers. Find out more about Mercantile’s community involvement.

