New task force to coordinate PFAS response in MI

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Rick Snyder is launching a task force to organize the response to the likely carcinogen found in wells in Belmont and elsewhere in Michigan.

Snyder signed an executive directive Monday creating the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team. Its goal is to “ensure a comprehensive, cohesive and timely response to the continued mitigation” of the chemical, a Monday release said. MPART will coordinate work by local, state and federal officials.

“To safeguard Michiganders from this emerging contaminant, it’s critical that responding agencies at all levels are effectively communicating and coordinating efforts,” Snyder said in a statement. “This team will be instrumental in establishing protocols and best practices that will allow all partners to comprehensively address these contaminants across Michigan.”

>>PDF: Executive directive creating MPART

The task force will be headed up by retired Michigan Chief Deputy Attorney General Carol Issacs, who was also previously a critical care nurse. Dr. David Savitz, who is a professor of epidemiology at Brown University in Rhode Island, will be the academic consultant. Members of the team will come from the state Departments of Environmental Quality; Health and Human Services; Military and Veterans Affairs; and Agriculture and Rural Development.

>>Online: MPART webpage

PFAS used to be found in the Scotchgard that Rockford-based Wolverine Worldwide used to waterproof shoes. Wolverine waste was dumped along House Street NE in Plainfield Township, and it’s now blamed for contaminating wells over a mile away. The DEQ is looking into reports of dozens of locations in Kent County where Wolverine waste may have been dumped. Cleanup of sites along House Street continues.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the toxic tap water investigation

The chemical was also found in other products, like firefighting foams and cleaning products, as well as food packaging. The state says PFAS have been detected at a number of other locations in Michigan, including at former and current military bases, water treatment facilities and bodies of water. The Monday release said Snyder has been in contact with national military leaders about the response on and around bases.

>>App users: Interactive map of toxic tap water

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

