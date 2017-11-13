Missing toddler may be in West Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a toddler who may be in the West Michigan area.

Carter Grace Gerschoffer, 2, was last seen by relatives on Thursday, Nov. 2 in Cadillac. Authorities believe she may be with her mother, Brittany Denise Gerschoffer and Brittany’s boyfriend, Travis Scott Jordan.

The vehicle they were riding in was found abandoned in a Meijer parking lot in Cadillac the same day the toddler was last seen, according to Traverse City NBC affiliate, WPBN. It’s believed they were picked up by an unknown person.

Brittany has relatives in the St. Joseph area and Jordan has family in the Grand Rapids area, WPBN reports.

Authorities are concerned for Carter’s safety, but say an Amber Alert has not been activated because this is a parental abduction involving a custody dispute.

Carter is white with blond hair and blue eyes. She is about 3 feet tall and has a thin build, weighing about 30 pounds.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the MSP Cadillac Post at 231.779.6040 or local police.

