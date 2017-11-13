Mona Shores superintendent resigning

Related Coverage Mona Shores superintendent placed on leave

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — The superintendent of Mona Shores Public Schools, who was placed on administrative leave earlier this month, is quitting.

Greg Helmer will resign effective Tuesday, the president of the Mona Shores school board said at a Monday meeting. The board president said Helmer had decided he could no longer lead the district effectively.

Director of curriculum Bill O’Brien has been named acting superintendent.

Helmer was put on a “plan of assistance” over the summer after an investigation into alleged misconduct, including bullying and sexual harassment, toward three other administrators. At a scheduled review earlier this month, he was placed on administrative leave.

School officials said Helmer had retaliated against Mona Shores High School Principal Jennifer Bustard after she filed a formal complaint against him, and that he was dishonest during the investigation into that complaint.

A statement Mona Shores Board of Education President Stan Miller read at Monday’s meeting:

“Greg Helmer has decided to resign his position as Superintendent of Mona Shores Public Schools, effective November 14, 2017. Greg has always told the Board that if, for whatever reason, he believes that he cannot lead the District in a highly effective manner, he would step down. After much thought and reflection, Greg believes that he has reached that point at Mona Shores. Greg has a passion for education and drive for continuous improvement that will serve him well in whatever lies ahead. We wish Greg the best, and understand that he wishes the same for Mona Shores.”

