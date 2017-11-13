GRPD: Man shot in leg, torso, head

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was rushed into surgery Monday night after being shot multiple times in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Madison Avenue and Crawford Street SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the 46-year-old victim was found lying in the street near his vehicle. He was shot in the upper leg area, torso and head. His wounds are considered life-threatening, police said.

No one else was injured.

As of Monday night, police had not identified a suspect.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooter fled on foot or got into a car. Police also don’t yet know if there was any connection between the shooter and the victim. Officers did not recover a weapon at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

