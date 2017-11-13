PD: Pedestrian seriously injured in GR crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grands Rapids police say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s southwest side Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Grandville Avenue and Martha Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Police told 24 Hour News 8, the pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition.

It doesn’t appear to investigators that the driver was under influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, but police say the pedestrian may be at fault.

The crash remains under investigation.

