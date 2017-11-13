Uber driver accused of pointing gun at GR passengers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Uber driver accused of pointing a gun at passengers in Grand Rapids is now charged with aggravated assault.

It all started Friday on the Market Street on-ramp to northbound US-131, the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed Monday.

Police say the driver was taking a group of people home when they became upset about the path he was taking. Officers say the driver stopped on the ramp and ordered the passengers out of the vehicle. Police say the victims told them the Uber driver then pointed a gun at them.

Police say the passengers walked about a block to Grand Woods Lounge and ordered another Uber ride, but the same driver showed up, leading to a fight outside the bar.

GRPD says the passengers detained the driver until officers arrived. Investigators found a loaded weapon inside his vehicle.

Officers are not releasing the driver’s name. He is also charged with not having a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

